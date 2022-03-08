WACO, TX — On Tuesday, Baylor guards James Akinjo and Adam Flagler were both named AP All-Big 12 players, as Akinjo made the first team and Flagler made the second team.

Both players earned the same honors on Sunday as well, when the Big 12 released the two all-conference teams as picked by the coaches.

After transferring in from Arizona, Akinjo was top-10 in the conference in points, assists and steals. Meanwhile, Flagler was the leading scorer on Baylor and finished with 10+ points in all but one of the Big 12 games that he played in.

Baylor will open up its journey in the Big 12 Tournament on March 10th when the Bears take on Oklahoma at 6:00 pm.