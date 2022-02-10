WACO, TX — With both players in the middle of stellar seasons, James Akinjo and NaLyssa Smith earned their way onto midseason award teams.

Akinjo is one of 30 players on the midseason team for the Naismith Trophy, which goes to the best player in college basketball. Akinjo, who leads the Big 12 in assists, is also one of only three players from conference on the team.

Meanwhile, Smith is one of the top 10 candidates for the Katrina McClain Award which goes to the best power forward in college basketball. So far this season, Smith, who won the award last year as well, is averaging a double-double with 20.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.