WACO, TX — On the same day that his teammate, Kendall Brown, announces that he will take his talents to the NBA, Baylor guard James Akinjo also made it official that he will turn his eyes toward the pro game.

Akinjo went to Instagram to announce that he will enter his name into the 2022 NBA Draft.

James Akinjo announces on Instagram that he will enter the NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/XFtvsjzwdq — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 30, 2022

This past season, Akinjo earned All-Big 12 First team honors after he finished second on Baylor in scoring with 13.5 points per game and first in conference in assists with 5.8 per game.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23rd.