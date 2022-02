WACO, TX — After another solid week on the basketball court, Baylor guard James Akinjo is the Big 12 Newcomer of the week.

In two games, the transfer from Arizona averaged 15 points and 7.5 assists per game.

On the season as a whole, Akinjo is second on the team with 13.1 points per game and is tops on the team and in the Big 12 with 5.7 assists per game.

Akinjo and his Baylor teammates will next be in action when the Bears travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech on February 16th at 8:00 pm.