WACO, TX — Following another stellar week guiding the Baylor Bear offense, senior guard James Akinjo earned the final Big 12 Player of the Week award of the season.

This past week, Akinjo averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game as the Bears went 2-0 with wins over Texas and Iowa State.

Akinjo was also named a Third Team All-American by the Sporting News, after a season in which he was ninth in the Big 12 in points, second in steals and first in assists.

This now marks the third straight season in which a Baylor Bear has been named an All-American by the Sporting News.