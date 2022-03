WACO, TX — On Monday, Baylor senior guard James Akinjo was named one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which goes to the best point guard in college basketball.

This season, Akinjo ranks third on the Bears team in scoring, and is 16th nationally in assists and tied for 32nd nationally in steals per game.

Akinjo and his Baylor teammates will be in action on February 28th when the Bears take on Texas in Austin at 8:00 pm.