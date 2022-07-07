SALT LAKE CITY, UT (FOX 44) — On Thursday, former Baylor standout Jared Butler found his scoring touch in the final game of the Salt Lake City Summer League, as he scored a game high 22 points.

Butler got off to a slow start, missing his first six shots of the game, but bounced back quickly, making eight of his next 15 attempts.

On top of his 20-point performance, Butler also dished out a game high seven assists as well.

Next up for Butler and the Jazz is their first game in the Las Vegas Summer League, on Saturday, July 9th at 6:30 pm against James Akinjo and the Atlanta Hawks.