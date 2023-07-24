WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 44) — A former Baylor Bear has a new NBA home, as Jared Butler agreed to a two-way deal with the Washington Wizards on Monday.

The deal will allow him to play for both the Wizards along with their G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.

This comes after an impressive performance at the NBA Summer League, where Butler averaged 20 points per game and shot nearly 50% from beyond the arc in four games with the OKC Thunder.

During his time in the NBA, which has included stints in both Salt Lake City and Oklahoma City, Butler has played in 48 games, while averaging 4.1 points per game.