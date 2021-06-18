Jared McKenzie Named Perfect Game/Rawlings All American

Baylor’s Jared McKenzie (18) leads off of second during an NCAA baseball game against TCU on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 3-1. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor’s Jared McKenzie was named a Perfect Game/Rawlings Third Team All-American, the organization announced on Friday. McKenzie is the third player in program history to earn the distinction from Perfect Game.

In 2021, McKenzie was tops on the team and was second in the Big 12 in batting average (.383), hits (82) and runs scored (62). The second-year freshman also tallied 10 home runs with 44 RBI, 14 doubles and four triples, while starting all 51 games in center field. The Round Rock native led Baylor with 134 total bases, a .626 slugging percentage and a .453 on-base percentage.

Currently, McKenzie sits as the all-time leader in batting average at Baylor with a .389 mark in 67 career games. McKenzie is already in the BU record books after coming in at No. 7 in single-season batting average and T-No. 2 all-time in single season multi-hit games with 30 this past year.

Additionally, McKenzie has been named a NCBWA Freshman All-American and First Team All-Big 12 for his efforts in 2021.

Baylor Perfect Game All-Americans

2019 Kyle Hill, P (3rd Team)

Davis Wendzel, 3B (Honorable Mention)

2021 Jared McKenzie, OF (3rd Team)

To stay up to date throughout the season on all things Baylor baseball, follow the team on Facebook (Baylor Baseball), Twitter (@BaylorBaseball) and Instagram (@BaylorBaseball).

-BaylorBears.com-