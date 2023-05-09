WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Another former Baylor Bear will get his shot at the pro level, as defensive tackle Jaxon Player will go to mini-camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his sole season with the Bears, Player played in 12 games while recording 19 total tackles, with three resulting in a loss.

Before his time in the green and gold, he was an All-AAC and All-American performer at Tulsa, which followed up a storied career at Midway.

Player becomes the seventh Bear to earn a spot in the rookie mini-camp, via either the draft or free agency.