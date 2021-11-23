Jeff Grimes and Mike Elko amongst 15 Broyles Award semifinalists

WACO, TX — On Tuesday, Baylor Offensive Coordinator Jeff Grimes and Texas A&M Defensive Coordinator Mike Elko were included as two of the 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award.

The award goes to the best assistant coach in college football.

Grimes has come in and made an immediate impact for the Bears, as Baylor ranks 24th nationally in total offense and 26th in scoring offense in his first season at the helm.

Meanwhile, Elko has built one of the best defenses in the country down in College Station, as the Aggies are currently second nationally in scoring defense and 16th nationally in total defense.

The winner of the Broyles Award will be announced on December 7.