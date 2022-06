SAN ANTONIO, TX (FOX 44) — Former Baylor Bear Jeremy Sochan’s availability for the San Antonio Spurs Summer League games is in question after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the positive test, Sochan will miss the team’s Summer League Camp after team selected him ninth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Summer League is set to begin on Tuesday, July 5th.