WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, Baylor sophomore golfer Johnny Keefer earned another All-America honor, this time from Golfweek.

The publication named him to its All-America Third Team, as he earned a second career nod from the organization.

The All-American designation is the fourth for Keefer in his college career, which ties him with Cooper Dossey and Matthew Perrine for the most in program history.

Next up for Keefer is an appearance at the Palmer Cup in Switzerland, where he will represent the USA on July 1-3.