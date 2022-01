WACO, TX — On Thursday, Baylor junior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua found himself on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

He is currently third in the Big 12 in rebounding with 7.6 boards per game, and has also been an anchor on a Bears’ scoring defense that ranks 11th nationally.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua is one of three Big 12 players on the watch list.