WACO, TX — Your Boy Q and Stephen Simcox of Fox Sports Central Texas joined the FOX 44 Sports team to discuss the Bears’ draw in the NCAA tournament.

Among many topics, they discuss how deep the Bears would have to go in the tournament, for the season to be considered a success.

