WACO, TX — After a stellar final season in the green and gold, Baylor safety JT Woods will participate in the 2022 Senior Bowl.

This past season, Woods intercepted six passes, which was tied for the most in the FBS. He also recorded 47 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

The 2022 Senior Bowl will take place in Mobile, Alabama on February 5th. It will feature four Baylor Bears (Woods, Terrel Bernard, Jalen Pitre and Abram Smith).