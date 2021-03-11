Kansas State Pushes Top-Seeded Baylor But Bears Advance to Big 12 Semi’s 74-68

Baylor head coach Scott Drew, right, talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY — It wasn’t as easy as their first two meetings for Baylor but they beat back an upset attempt by Kansas State 74-68 to advance to the Big 12 Tournament semi-finals.

The Bears had 13 first half turnovers (21 for the game) which kept the Cats in the game and gave Baylor just a 2-point lead at the break.

In the second half the Wildcats tried to hang around but Davion Mitchell and Macio Teague buoyed the Bears with 23 and 24 points respectively.

The Bears will now face Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament Semi-Finals on Friday at 5:30pm at the T-Mobile Center.