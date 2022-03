WACO, TX — Baylor freshman standout Kendall Brown will be taking his talents to the next level, as he announced on Twitter that he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Thank you Baylor 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/r5t5i3YHTT — Kendall Brown (@TheeKbrown) March 30, 2022

This past season, the Big 12’s Preseason Freshman of the Year did a little bit of everything for the Bears, as he averaged 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He did this all while shooting 58.4% from the field.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23rd, 2022.