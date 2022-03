WACO, TX — On Monday, Baylor freshman Kendall Brown was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

This past week, Brown averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as the Bears beat both Texas and Iowa State. This included a 16-point performance against the Cyclones, which is a career high for him against a conference opponent.

The honor is the second of the season for Brown.