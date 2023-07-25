INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX 44) — Kendall Brown is staying put with the organization that traded for him on draft night, as he signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

We have signed forward Kendall Brown to a two-way contract.



During his first season in the NBA, Brown played in six games for the Pacers, and 16 games with their G-League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. That season came to an end when he suffered a stress fracture to his right tibia.

Brown did come back strong, and impressed in the NBA Summer League, where he averaged 8.6 points and four rebounds per game during his time in Vegas.

He becomes the second former Baylor Bear to sign a two-way contract this week, joining Jared Butler, who signed with the Wizards on Monday.