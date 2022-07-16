EUGENE, OR (FOX 44) — Former central Texas standouts showed out Saturday night in the 100-meter sprint at the World Track & Field Championships Saturday night.

In true ‘photo-finish’ fashion, Fred Kerley, Texas A&M alum, and Trayvon Bromell finished the race on the big stage. However, in the end there could only be one and that title went to Kerley.

Kerley edged out Marvin Bracy by .02 seconds with a winning time of 9.86. Bromell finished just milliseconds off of Bracy to take home the Bronze.

This is the first time that the USA has swept the medal stand in the World Championship 100-meter dash since 1991.