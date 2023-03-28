WACO, TX — After a stellar single season in Waco, Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George went to Instagram to announce that he will enter the 2023 NBA Draft.

Keyonte George goes to Instagram to declare for the NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/uMKXFTNue6 — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 28, 2023

During his season with the Bears, George was one of the best freshman scorers in the country, as he averaged 15.3 points per game, while earning the Big 12’s Freshman of the Year award in the process.

With the announcement, he becomes the third Baylor freshman to enter the NBA Draft early in the past two seasons, joining Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan, who both did so last year.

Currently, he is projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, which will take place on Thursday, June 22nd.