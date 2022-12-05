WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Following a week where he averaged 15 points per game, Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George is the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

George shared the weekly honor with fellow freshman guard Gradey Dick from Kansas.

This season, George has been one of the best scorers that the Big 12 Conference has to offer, as he is ninth in scoring at 14.9 points per game. He is also doing so while shooting 39.8% from the field, which is the 10th best mark in the conference.

With the honor, he becomes the first Baylor player to pick up the newcomer of the week award since Kendall Brown did so last season.

George and the Bears will next be in action on Tuesday, December 6th when they host Tarleton at 7:00 pm.