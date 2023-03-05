WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After a stellar first season in the green and gold, Baylor guard Keyonte George was named the Big 12 Conference’s Freshman of the Year on Sunday.

During the regular season, George was a sensational scorer for the Bears, as he led the team in scoring at 16 points per game. He becomes the first Bear to be named the conference’s top freshman since 2012. Along with the individual honor, George also earned his way onto the All-Freshman team and All-Big 12 Second team as well.

He wasn’t the only Baylor guard to be named to an All-Big 12 team on Sunday, as both Adam Flagler (First team) and LJ Cryer (Third team) earned recognition as well.

With the regular season now wrapped up, the Bears will next be in action on Thursday, March 9th when they’ll open up the Big 12 Tournament against Iowa State at 11:30 am.