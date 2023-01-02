WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For the second time this season, Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George earned the Newcomer of the Week honor from the Big 12 Conference.

This comes after a two-game stretch this past week where George averaged 18.5 points per game, highlighted by the 21 that he scored in the win over Nicholls.

This season, George is second on Baylor in scoring, as he averages 15.6 points per game, while also grabbing 4.3 rebounds and dishing out 3.7 assists per contest as well.

Next up for the Bears is a Big 12 battle against 17th-ranked TCU, as they’ll host the Horned Frogs on Wednesday, January 4th at 8:00 pm.