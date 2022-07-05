TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA (FOX 44) — A shorthanded Baylor Men’s Basketball team lost to Italy 88-77 in the team’s GLOBL Jam opener on Tuesday.

The Bears played without several key pieces against the Italians, including Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua.

Despite those key absences, Baylor kept the game close thanks to a magnificent debut from Keyonte George. The five-star freshman showed out on the offensive end, leading all scorers with 32 points in just 28 minutes, as he was ejected in the fourth quarter following his second technical foul.

Next up for Scott Drew’s team is a game against Canada on Wednesday, July 6th at 8:00 pm. All of Baylor’s GLOBL Jam games can be streamed on ESPN+.