WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After a stellar sole season with Baylor, guard Keyonte George will take the next step in the NBA Draft process by taking part in the league’s draft combine.

Here is the full combine list, per the NBA. Note that Victor Wembanyama is not participating, with his season still in progress in France. pic.twitter.com/ddPGSkeQFg — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) May 9, 2023

George is currently projected to be a lottery pick in next month’s draft, which would make him the third Bear to go in the first round in the last three years.

He will be joined in Chicago by his fellow backcourt mate Adam Flagler. The 2023 NBA Combine will take place from May 16-18 at Wintrust Arena.