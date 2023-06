SALT LAKE CITY, UT (FOX 44) — The Utah Jazz announced their roster for the upcoming NBA Summer League and Keyonte George will join his two other first-round counterparts this season in the offseason tournament.

George, Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh headline this year’s draft class for the Jazz to go along with Ochai Agbaji, Luka Šamanić and Vernon Carey Jr.