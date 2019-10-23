Kim Mulkey is Rested and Ready For Lady Bears Title Defense

KANSAS CITY, MO — Kim Mulkey and The Baylor Lady Bears will officially begin their title defense two weeks from Tuesday when they open against New Hampshire.

Mulkey is coming off her third National Championship as a Head Coach at Baylor, and she enjoyed her summer, but the itch to get back began to set in and she’s ready to roll in 2019-2020.

“You can just feel it,” She said on Tuesday at Big 12 Media Day. “You start missing the players in the summer, and you start missing being around the game and then when you get them back all together, you can just feel that spark to come back and you can go gosh, this is fun.”

Even after a third National Title Mulkey is as motivated as ever.

“If you’re not motivated — If one championship because all you want in life than, okay,” she said. “For me I will just continue to win. Until I can’t coach anymore. That’s why you coach, is to win and graduate players, and I’m just blessed man. I’m blessed.”