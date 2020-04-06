Kim Mulkey’s Hall of Fame Career Has Evolved Over The Years

WACO, Texas — Basketball Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey has done it all as a player and coach earning her that spot in Springfield.

15 years Sunday, Mulkey brought her first national title to Baylor and has brought two more since. Her long history of sustained success has not come without some tweaks to her style but she has always stayed true to herself.

“I think I’ve grown a lot of ways away from the floor in a locker room,” Mulkey said. “I think I have become more mature on handling players and their feelings a little bit. I think you evolve and you grow as a coach every year. You change with the kids you have on that floor on what they need to be doing, certain things don’t change, your discipline, accountability, that is who you are internally but the game itself, you have to stay on top of things, and not become stagnant”

Mulkey has made those changes to stay relevant among the best in women’s college basketball which is no surprise considering she has been competitive for as long as she has been on this earth.

“If you met my mother and you met my father, my grandparents, my sister — All the time people would say ‘was she adopted’ she doesn’t fit in, she doesn’t have their personality,” Mulkey said. “I was always a very serious kid, yet internally I was just competitive I wanted to graduate valedictorian I wanted to sit by the smart kids, I didn’t want the smart kids to know I wasn’t as smart as they were, I guess you’re born with it.”