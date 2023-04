WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor standout shortstop Kolby Branch is now on the watch list for the Brooks Wallace Award, which goes to the best player in the country at that position.

They're starting to take notice ✅@KolbyBranch has been named to the Brooks Wallace Award watch list, honoring the nation's top shortstop.



🔗: https://t.co/N5LG1xhq1q#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/vMLsggXGss — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 19, 2023

Branch has been brilliant this season at the plate, as he’s hit .336 with four home runs and 33 RBI. He’s also been good in the field as well, with a .976 fielding percentage.

He is one of just 10 freshman and seven Big 12 players to make the watch list, which is made up of 101 shortstops around the country.