WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After taking two of three games from the Kansas Jayhawks, two Baylor Bears were rewarded with a weekly Big 12 award.

At the plate, sophomore outfielder Kyle Nevin is the Big 12 Player of the Week, after he hit .563 with two homeruns and seven RBI. He now leads the Bears in homeruns and RBI on the season.

Meanwhile, on the mound, sophomore pitcher Kobe Andrade is the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week. This comes after he threw the first complete game of his collegiate career, which included a career high four strikeouts.

These honors marked the second and third weekly conference award for Baylor this season.