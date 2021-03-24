Ladies of the Lone Star State: Women’s Basketball Continues to Rise Throughout the State

SAN ANTONIO — The State of Texas is the only state to produce four different division one women’s basketball national championships.

Baylor and Texas A&M have combined to win three titles in the last decade and A&M head Coach Gary Blair said Texas is a basketball state.

“Texas is a basketball state,” Blair said. And our slice of the pie and basketball keeps growing and growing and growing.“

The growing piece of the pie starts at the High School Level and Boerne ISD Athletics Director Stan Leech has 39 years of experience in coaching amassing 833 wins as a Boys basketball head coach and was recently named to the UIL’s Top 100 Texas High School Coaches. Leech also started the women’s volleyball team at Tarleton State in the 1980’s. He has seen first hand the rise of girls basketball in this state.

“We’re getting where these girls are in great programs and then they go and become coaches,” Leech said. “The coaching on the girls side has improved greatly in.”

One of those coaches is Amy Reude who has been the head basketball coach at Boerne High School for the last twelve years. In that time has seen communities embrace the sport allowing for opportunities for girls in basketball continue to grow.

“It’s the communities that really push girls to play sports, and really understand the value of women’s sports and the development of young women to be successful mothers and professionals and to be able to do more than just be a wife,” she said.

Reude led the Boerne girls to a regional championship in 2021 and the success at the college level in Texas has helped improve the exposure and popularity among her girls.

“that really pushes the younger groups,” she said. “They want to emulate those players they want to be like those players you want to be that successful.”

Events like the NCAA women’s tournament will only help the game continue to grow with the next generation of players in south Texas.

“I think for San Antonio to be able to host a women’s Final Four, and to have the girls day basketball tournament San Antonio, it’s been amazing for the girls program,” Reude said.