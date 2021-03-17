Lady Bear, NaLyssa Smith Picks up AP All American Nod

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Associated Press announced its NCAA Women’s Basketball All-America teams Wednesday, and Baylor junior power forward NaLyssa Smith was a first-team selection.

Smith was joined by Louisville’s Dana Evans, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, UConn’s Paige Bueckers, and Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard.

A Converse, Texas, native, Smith is just the seventh Lady Bear in Baylor history to be named a first-team All-American by the AP while Sophia Young (2005-06), Brittney Griner (2011-13), and Odyssey Sims (2012-14) have been multiple first-team selections for the program.

Smith is the Big 12 Player of the Year, the Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Championship and was already a ESPN.com First-Team All-American last week.

She’s led Baylor to its 12th Big 12 Regular Season Championship, the 11th Big 12 Tournament Championship in program history, and the Lady Bears are a No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Smith, through 27 games, has averaged 18.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 80.6 percent from the charity stripe. She added 32 steals on defense to go with 19 blocks for the 25-2 Lady Bears.

The AP selected Smith as an honorable mention All-American last season and a preseason honorable mention All-American prior to the 2020-21 season. She is also in the running for three national player of the year awards, including the John R. Wooden Award, the Wade Trophy award and the Naismith Trophy award.

Baylor plays Jackson State Sunday at 3 p.m. on ABC at the Alamodome in San Antonio to open the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Lady Bears are the defending national champions.

First Team

Paige Bueckers, UConn, 5-11, freshman, Hopkins, Minn., 19.7 ppg, 53.9 fg pct, 6.1 apg, 2.29 steals

Dana Evans, Louisville, 5-6, senior, Gary, Ind., 20 ppg, 43.2 fg pct, 4.2 apg

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, sophomore, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, 13.69 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 50.2 fg pct, 1.6 apg, 2.8 blocks

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, 6-2, junior, Cleveland, Tenn., 20.7 ppg, 44.8 fg pct, 3.5 apg, 2.32 steals

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor, 6-2, junior, Converse, Texas, 18.1 ppg, 54.3 fg pct

Second Team

Elissa Cunane, NC State, 6-5, junior, Summerfield, N.C., 16.8 ppg, 57.0 fg pct

Naz Hillmon, Michigan, 6-2, junior, Cleveland, Ohio, 25.1 ppg, 63.7 fg pct

Aari McDonald, Arizona, 5-7, senior, Fresno, Calif., 19.3 ppg, 38.9 fg pct, 4.5 apg, 2.71 steals

Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 6-0, freshman, West Des Moines, Iowa, 26.7 ppg, 47.0 fg pct, 7.2 apg

Charli Collier, Texas, 6-5, junior, Mont Belvieu, Texas, 20.1 ppg, 51.3 fg pct, 1.1 blocks

Third Team

Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State, 6-4, senior, Lufkin, Texas, 19.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 53.1 fg pct, 4.1 blocks, 2.04 steals

Ashley Owusu, Maryland, 6-0, sophomore, Woodbridge, Va., 18.3 ppg, 48.5 fg pct, 5.8 apg

Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA, 5-11, senior, Aurora, Colo., 18.7 ppg, 41.8 fg pct

Kiana Williams, Stanford, 5-8, senior, San Antonio, Texas, 14.3 ppg, 42 fg pct

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas, 5-11, senior, Sapulpa, Okla., 22.2 ppg, 42.7 fg pct