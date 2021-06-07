Lady Bears Add Marquette Assistant Tony Greene

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor Head Women’s Basketball Coach Nicki Collen announced Monday that Tony Greene would join her staff as an assistant coach. Greene comes to Baylor from Marquette, where he was an assistant coach and brings 27 seasons of experience as a collegiate coach.

In Greene’s only season at Marquette, he helped the Golden Eagles to a 19-7 record, a Big EAST Tournament title appearance, and Marquette made the NCAA Tournament’s first round.

“We are excited to welcome Tony and his family home. Tony grew up in Texas and has coaching roots here,” said Collen. “He has been an integral part of the success of many programs because of his work ethic and servant mentality. Tony will add to our recruiting efforts as well as scouting and player development. He is great fit for Baylor’s mission of preparing champions for life.”

Greene finished his playing career at Langston University in Oklahoma in 1993, and from there his illustrious coaching career began. He stayed on as as an assistant coach with the women’s program beginning with the 1994-95 season and stayed through the 2007-08 campaign.

After leaving his alma mater, Greene spent four seasons as an assistant at Grambling State, three years at Texas Southern, three at Toledo, two at Ole Miss and one at Marquette.

“I am so thrilled to have an opportunity to be a part of Coach Collen’s staff and the Baylor family,” Greene said. My family and I are looking forward to serving Baylor University and the community of Waco.”

His teams have reached the postseason 12 times, Greene has guided more than 30 players to all-conference honors, he’s coached six All-Americans, five conference players of the year and multiple Academic All-Americans.

While at Ole Miss, he was a part of a staff that brought in the No. 1-ranked SEC recruiting class and the No. 13-ranked national class by espnW, which included two five-star and a pair of three-star recruits. espnW also ranked Greene’s 2012 class at Texas Southern No. 6 among mid-majors and No. 42 in the nation. Greene also specialized in guard development in all his coaching stops.

Greene is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated and the Women’s Basketball Association. Greene and his wife, Aniece, have four daughters, Toni, Nadia, De Naijia and Anieya, and one son, Charm.

Greene joins Collen’s coaching staff along with Tari Cummings, who was announced in May. In addition, Collen announced staff members Michael Motta, Aaron Sternecker and Micah Odom. Motta was named the Assistant AD for Basketball Operations, Sternecker will serve as the Video Coordinator and Odom will be the Assistant Director of Operations. That trio joins Sophia Young-Malcolm who was introduced in May as the Assistant AD for Player Development.

Motta comes to Baylor from Darmouth College where he spent eight seasons as Director of Women’s Basketball Operations. Sternecker arrived from Clemson where he served as Video Coordinator for three seasons and Odom comes to the program from Point Guard College in Waco while previously serving as an operations intern for the Baylor men’s basketball program in the Fall of 2020.

Tony Greene File

Years Title Institution

2021-present Assistant Coach Baylor

2020-2021 Assistant Coach Marquette

2018-2020 Assistant Coach Ole Miss

2015-2018 Assistant Coach Toledo

2012-2015 Assistant Coach Texas Southern

2008-2012 Assistant Coach Grambling State

1994-2008 Assistant Coach Langston

Playing Career

Years Institution

1992-1993 Langston University

1991-1992 East Central University

1989-1991 Cedar Valley Community College

Education

1994 Bachelor’s – Health & Physical Education, Langston