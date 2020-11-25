Lady Bears Begin Climb Back to The Top on Wednesday

WACO — The journey is just beginning for the Baylor Lady Bears who will open their season tomorrow night at home against Central Arkansas at 7:00pm.

The ladies are one of the favorites to get back to the Final Four in a year unlike any other. Baylor will be breaking in some new faces so with her fingers crossed Kim Mulkey and the Lady Bears will get their first look at their new line-up in a game setting.

“I don’t know really what I have until we play some games,” Mulkey said. “I know what I have in practice every day and I know what I think I’ll see on the floor. But it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be frustrating, it’s going to be all the emotions you can think of that happen through the course of a game because of so many new roles and some new faces.”

One of those familiar faces in a new role is Sophomore Jordyn Oliver who will get the start at point guard in the opener on Wednesday Night.

“I just think I’ve built my confidence by coming in with my head held high,” Oliver said. “Throughout the quarantine I’ve just been working out and the coaches have instilled a lot of confidence in me throughout the years and I’ve trusted the process and I’m just ready to play.”

The Ladies tip off with UCA tomorrow night at 7:00pm from the Ferrell Center.