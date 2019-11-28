Lady Bears Cherishing The Competition and Camaraderie In The Virgin Islands

WACO, Texas — The 2nd-ranked Baylor Lady Bears will get their toughest test of the young season over the next three days at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The entire field enters the tournament unbeaten and five of the eight teams are ranked including Baylor’s final two opponents of the week, Indiana and South Carolina.

While the basketball will competitive Head Coach Kim Mulkey loves taking her players on trips like this, and giving them experiences they might not otherwise have.

It’s an opportunity to work on basketball and team-bonding.

“We will have fun and do things away from basketball as a team,” Mulkey said. “Some things I won’t do with them like I get seasick and things. But I will certainly make sure that they do things as a team, it’s just things that they can carry with them the rest of their lives.”

Junior Didi Richards was so excited to get to the Virgin Islands for the sun, sand and scenery… Oh yeah and also win some basketball games.

“I am so excited,” She said on Monday with a big smile. “Look, I just got my lashes done and my nails done. So like I can’t wait to take pictures. And also win.”

The Lady Bears open the tournament against Washington State on Thanksgiving Day at 4:45pm C.T.