Lady Bears Clinch Outright Big 12 Title

Big 12 Conference Press Release:

IRVING, Texas – Baylor has wrapped up the 2019-20 Big 12 women’s basketball regular season championship. The title is the 10th consecutive and 11th overall for the Lady Bears. The 10-season title streak is the longest active mark in the country.

Baylor improved its conference record to 15-0 and has a four-game lead in the Big 12 standings with just three games left to play. The Lady Bears are 26-1 overall.

Big 12 teams will conclude the regular season on Sunday, March 8 with the bracket for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship released once all games have ended.

Baylor will enter the Championship as the No. 1 seed and has won 10 postseason titles, including the last two Championships. The event will be played March 12-15 at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.

Single-Session tickets are priced at $10, $20 and $25 plus applicable fees.

All spectators beginning at age two must have a ticket to enter the arena. One session will be played on Thursday night with two sessions on Friday and one session each on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are available at https://www.VisitKC.com/Big12WBB, Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster locations or through the Municipal Auditorium Box Office. The box office hours are Monday – Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. CT. All individuals ages two and up must have a ticket.

Additionally, the following promotions will be featured and more information can be found at https://www.VisitKC.com/Big12WBB:

Thursday, March 12 – Women Building Confidence & Leadership

Friday March 13 – Reading & Fitness Challenge (Session 2) and Youth Night (Session 3)

Saturday March 14 – Brunch & Basketball

– Big12Sports.com –