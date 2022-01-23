WACO, TX-The No. 15 Baylor Bears women’s basketball team defeated No. 7 Iowa State 87-61 on Sunday afternoon.

The Cyclones were down just eight early on the in third quarter, until the Bears went on a 19-0 run to blow the game open and wrap up a key conference win.

Four Baylor starters finished in double figures scoring wise, led by Jordan Lewis and her 24 points, the second most she has scored in a Baylor uniform. Queen Egbo also had a career game, as she recorded a 14-point, 21-rebound double-double. Those 21 rebounds as a career high for her.

With the win, the Bears improve to 13-4 on the season. They will next be in action when they travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech on January 26th at 7:00 pm.