Lady Bears Depart for San Antonio Ahead of NCAA Tournament

WACO — The Lady Bears left the Ferrell Center for the final time this season on Tuesday hoping to return from San Antonio with a National Championship Trophy in about three weeks.

The Ladies will enter a bubble in San Antonio and not be allowed to leave unless they lose a game or win the whole thing. For Kim Mulkey this is her 19th NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach but this will be unlike anything she has ever seen.

“I get a headache, thinking about we’re getting ready to be in a bubble for, I don’t know how many days,” Mulkey said. “You don’t know how long you’re going to be there, and when you’re there, you’re not coming home to regroup and go back. You’re there until you lose out. The last four days in Kansas City. It wasn’t easy either they say this will be a little bit more strict and meals be delivered to your door in boxes and no buffets with your team, and testing. We’ve got to do what we have to do, but the uncertainty of being in a rhythm — nothing will be normal.”

While it will be a different experience players like senior Moon Ursin are just thankful to be playing games after last year.

“I’m just excited to be playing basketball,” Ursin said. “Obviously this was taken away from us last year and this is what everybody prepares for. This is the big dance as they call it so we’re ready to get out there and play.”

The ladies will open their tournament on Sunday at 3:00pm against Jackson State in the Alamodome.