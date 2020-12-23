Lady Bears Enter Christmas Break With Cautious Optimism

WACO — The Baylor Women’s basketball program is one of the few on campus that has escaped the grasp of COVID-19 during the 2020 portion of their season.

As her team heads home for Christmas break Head Coach, Kim Mulkey, hopes that continues in 2021.

“I don’t know how we haven’t gotten it it’s amazing to me,” Mulkey said earlier this week. “They’re like any other students here. They go to class they do their practicing, they’re being a normal students, they go to eat. It’s rewarding for me and that we got as many games as we could and we weren’t the reason that we didn’t get any, but it also is scary to me it’s like okay we didn’t get it early does this mean we’re gonna hit be hit with it at the wrong time.”

The Ladies will be off until December 28th when they will return to campus to prepare for TCU and Connecticut to begin the new year.