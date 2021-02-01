Lady Bears Forward NaLyssa Smith Named to Late Season Top 20 for the Wooden Award

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) fights for a rebound with Iowa State guard Ashley Joens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Monday the Late Season Top 20 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s, and Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith joined 19 other college standouts.

Smith, from Converse, Texas, was a 2020 WBCA and Associated Press All-America honorable mention selection, and she was preseason All-American honorable mention selection by both entities coming into her third season.

She ranks 24th in the NCAA and 4th in the Big 12 Conference with seven double-doubles, and through Sunday’s game at Iowa State, she has had six in her last seven contests. Smith is 9th in the Big 12 in scoring (17.7 ppg), 4th in rebounding (10.1 rpg), 3rd in field goal percentage (.497), and 5th in free-throw percentage (.843) through 14 games.

Smith ranks tied for 6th all-time on Baylor’s career field-goal percentage list at .548, and she is 36 points shy of 1,000 for her career.

From Monday’s announcement, the next step is for the players to reach the Wooden Award national ballot, which will consist of 15 players. More than 1,000 voters will rank those players entering into the NCAA Tournament, the Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the Elite 8 and the winner of the Wooden Award will be announced following the NCAA Tournament in April.

Wooden Award, Presented by Wendy’s, 2020-21 Late Season Top 20