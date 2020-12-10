Lady Bears in Uncharted Territory

WACO — The Baylor Lady Bears are a championship caliber program that finds themselves in the mix year-in-and-year-out but right now they are in unfamiliar territory.

They are coming off a regular season loss against Arkansas, just their fifth regular season loss since 2017-2018.

Now Head Coach Kim Mulkey will try to develop her team with restrictive protocols designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We will do the best that we can to grow,” Mulkey said. “We will not lose our confidence, but it’s not going to happen overnight. We’re not going to all of a sudden — man that one loss and man we’re gonna be all world. We’ve got a lot of growth to do.”

The Lady Bears will open their conference slate on Thursday night at West Virginia. Tip off is set for 6:00pm.