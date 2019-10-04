Lady Bears Moving Fast With Experienced Group

WACO, Texas — The defending national champion Baylor Lady Bears are reloading not rebuilding.

The Lady bears will obviously miss the presence of Kalani Brown, but with a veteran team and a couple of grad transfers with good experience, Coach Kim Mulkey and her staff are flying through the playbook in the first week.

“We’re we’re further along today than we were this time a year ago,” Mulkey said on Monday. “We had five freshman last year, And because I had him two days a week prior to today’s start, We were just moving fast and it’s definitely helps when we only have one freshman and two grad transfers. We move pretty quickly.”

The Lady bears open the season on November 5th at 6:00pm when they host New Hampshire.