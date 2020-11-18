Lady Bears New-Look Front Court Brings More Diversity on The Offensive End

WACO — The Baylor Lady Bears have said goodbye to two of the best bigs in program history over the last couple years in Lauren Cox and Kalani Brown, but have some really talented front court pieces ready to take their place.

Freshman Hannah Gusters will team up with preseason all american NaLyssa Smith, Caitlin Bickle and Queen Egbo. The four posts bring a unique set of skills that can stretch defenses inside and out.

“Hannah is a big that can shoot the three,” Head Coach Kim Mulkley said. “Of course Bickle shoots the three, NaLyssa shoots the three. N’Lyssa said it best, ‘I’ll give them the green light to shoot the three and she says, ‘Nah coach you really give us a yellow light.’ I said okay well that yellow light and if you score then you’ll get a green light.”