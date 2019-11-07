Lady Bears Offense Rewards Posts Running The Floor

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady bears got off to a dominating start to the season with a 97-29 win over New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

Baylor had four players in double figures and all four of them were post players, led by NaLyssa Smith’s 21 points.

Head Coach Kim Mulkey said those forwards can expect more nights like those if they run the floor.

“As you can tell our perimeter players are going to make those post players run the floor,” She said. “If they’ll run the floor, they will be rewarded. And if not, those perimeter players can can score with the best of them in the country as well.”

Smith likes to be able to get out and run which is why she was able to put up 21 on Tuesday.

“I love to just run the floor,” she said. “That’s where a lot of my points come from to spread the floor because I know my god you’re going to get it to me.”