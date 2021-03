Baylor’s DiDi Richards shoots against Michigan’s Hailey Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SAN ANTONIO — The Baylor Lady Bears outlasted Michigan in an overtime thriller in their Sweet 16 match-up on Saturday in the Alamodome, 78-75.

NaLyssa Smith was red-hot and did not miss a shot on her way to 24 points to lead the Lady Bears. Moon Ursin and Dijonai Carrington also finished with 20 and 19 points respectively as the three Lady Bears in double figures.

Baylor will now face top-seeded UCONN on Monday, with a trip to the Final Four on the line.