Lady Bears Set for Final Regular Season Road Trip to Lawrence

WACO — The Baylor Lady Bears will make their final regular season road trip to Kansas on Saturday.

The ladies have locked up the top-seed in the Big 12 Tournament so there is not much to be gained from these final regular season games, but they are on the schedule so the Lady Bears are going to give them their full attention.

“Every game matters,” Head Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I know a lot of people are like, ‘why are we going to Kansas to play this game? Why are we playing the West Virginia game Monday? It doesn’t hurt any of us, it doesn’t help any of us, but the conference is making us do it so our mindset is, it’s the next game on the schedule, we’ve got to keep playing like we’re playing.“

In anticipation of a busy week that will start in Lawrence and end in Kansas City, the Lady Bears took two days off after their win over Texas. Mulkey having to walk a line between resting her players and keeping them from getting rusty.

“You pay attention through the course of the season and just try to make the right decision,” Mulkey said. “This year is certainly different. Being away from the gym has not been a good thing for any team. Quarantine anything isolation, it’s it’s not good to be away but now that we’re in the flow and, hopefully, we can stay away from COVID issues. We needed a break, sometimes just a break, mentally.”