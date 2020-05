WACO — The Big 12 announced they would renew an old Southwest Conference rivalry next year when Baylor and Arkansas meet as a part of the Women’s Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Arkansas leads the all time series between these two teams at 21-7, but the Lady Bears won their last meeting by 29 and prior to that their last meeting was in 2001.

The Big 12/SEC Challenge began in 2014 Baylor has won the last four games in the challenge.