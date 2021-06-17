Lady Bears To Appear in Cancun Challenge In November

UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards shoots against Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Baylor women’s basketball team was selected to participate in the 2021 Women’s Cancun Challenge, Nov. 25-27 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Lady Bears will play three games in three days on the Thanksgiving weekend, including matchups with Fordham, Arizona State and Houston.

The tournament is produced by the Triple Crown Sports and the event began in 2005. All three games will be streamed for a subscription cost at FloHoops.com.

Baylor last participated in the inaugural challenge, then named the Caribbean Classic in 2005, beating Cal and Marshall.

The Lady Bears will face Fordham, Thursday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m., then they will take on Arizona State Friday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. and will close Saturday with a 12:30 p.m. matchup with Houston. Baylor is 1-0 all-time vs. Fordham with its last matchup coming in February of 1988, the Lady Bears are 3-0 all-time vs. Arizona State and 14-33 all-time vs. Houston, though Baylor and the Cougars haven’t faced off since the 1995-96 season.

Baylor also announced a non-conference matchup with Michigan, Dec. 19 in Uncasville, Conn. at the Mohegan Sun.

2021 Women’s Cancun Challenge Schedule (all times EDT)

Thursday, Nov. 25

Mayan Division

Fordham vs. Baylor, 11 a.m.

Arizona State vs. Houston, 1:30 p.m.

Riviera Division

Iowa vs. Seton Hall, 4 p.m.

Toledo vs. Idaho State, 6:30 p.m.

USC vs. UCF, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Mayan Division

Baylor vs. Arizona State, 11 a.m.

Houston vs. Fordham, 1:30 p.m.

Riviera Division

Toledo vs. Seton Hall, 4 p.m.

Iowa vs. USC, 6:30 p.m.

Idaho State vs. UCF, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Mayan Division

Fordham vs. Arizona State, 11 a.m.

Baylor vs. Houston, 1:30 p.m.

Seating is limited for this exclusive event, and all fans should book land travel packages through Triple Crown Sports for admission into games in Mexico. Travel packages are the only way to guarantee admission to games at this time. For travel package information, contact Sarah Molina at 970-672-0533 (sarah@triplecrownsports.com) or visit the website at www.cancunchallenge.net.

